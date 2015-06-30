Danny Blanton

Screaming Cat

Danny Blanton
Danny Blanton
  • Save
Screaming Cat meow penandink cat handdrawn
Download color palette

This is a draft of a logo for a company that I was working with… The product was a designed to 'help save lives'. There wasn't any real direction or favor toward any one idea so I thought I'd attempt a bit of a pun with the idea of a cat and having so many lives… Obviously cats don't roar… but I wanted to show a less elegant side of a cat.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2015
Danny Blanton
Danny Blanton

More by Danny Blanton

View profile
    • Like