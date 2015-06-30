Danny Blanton

Camping

I was asked to do an inventory of camping equipment for a flyer… I didn't want to over think it but also wanted to add those elements of the outdoors in the leaves and the pinecones. (The rope was especially fun to figure out.

Posted on Jun 30, 2015
