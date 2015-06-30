Danny Blanton

Danny Blanton
Danny Blanton
Buck penandink wilderness handdrawn
Trying to find a glance of negative space texture and a good stylization for using a regal pen… I liked the idea of using a buck because you could exaggerate the antlers and the fullness of its chest to give a more dramatic feel.

Posted on Jun 30, 2015
Danny Blanton
Danny Blanton

    • Like