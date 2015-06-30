Danny Blanton

400 Tiger

geo tiger mandala handdrawn
I love the geometric structure of mandalas but everyone I saw just didn't have any life to it… I had been sketching a tiger recently and liked where it was going but also thought it needed to be more than a "tiger"
so, I combined the ideas

Posted on Jun 30, 2015
