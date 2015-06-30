Sofie Nilsson

Sofie

Sofie Nilsson
Sofie Nilsson
  • Save
Sofie illustration design vector lettering typography
Download color palette

Practicing some different typo styles in Illustrator.

Show some love and press the "L" button if you like it! ❤️
Follow me on Instagram!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2015
Sofie Nilsson
Sofie Nilsson

More by Sofie Nilsson

View profile
    • Like