Stoked on finally finishing this custom logo type up for an argentinian restaurant overseas. The type design was inspired by the chefs open flame grill cooking style. Parts of this logo will be integrated into the hot branding irons used on their signature meats as well as various collateral and restaurant decor, plating, uniform, etc. It took a long time to get to this state but I'm really happy with the outcome and all the other pieces coming down the pipeline. Lots of black, copper foil and metallics will used. Can't wait!

