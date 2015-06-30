Matt Carlson
4-County Pale Ale

4-County Pale Ale windmill barn pickup illustration farm truck pale ale beer label beer
We are hard at work on a series of bottles for our friends at the Kinkaider Brewing Company in Broken Bow, Nebraska. Here is an illustration for their pale ale, "4-County."

Worked on in collaboration with @Mike DeKay.

Posted on Jun 30, 2015
