Creative White Trifold Brochure

Creative White Trifold Brochure print ready photoshop photos line layered design creative corporate connect collaborate cmyk brochure
Product Description

Details

• Fully Editable Psd Files (fully layered files) • 8,5×11 inches • 300 dpi • CMYK • Bleed • Print ready • Fully Editable (logo,colors,text) • Free fonts included links .zip file

Files Includes

• 2 Photoshop Files (Back & Front) and Different Color Combinations . • Readme Files

Font Used : Open Sans = http://www.google.com/fonts/specimen/Open+Sans ( free )
