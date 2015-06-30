Valentin Sauts

Instagram 2.0

Instagram 2.0 animation giff gif feed mobile application app interface ux ui instagram
The updated design news feed Instagram.
Learn more about the project, by clicking on the link:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/27515073/Instagram-20

Idea & Design: Valentin Sauts
Animation: Alexey Oksanchenko (https://dribbble.com/freemlow)

Posted on Jun 30, 2015
Art Director & Product Designer
