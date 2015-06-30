Jeff Deibel

Letters #madewithpaper Alphabet

alphabet lettering typography madewithpaper hand lettering
A smattering of letters created for my lettering tumblr http://lettersmadewithpaper.tumblr.com.

All letters are created using the beautiful iPad app Paper. No Beziers were harmed in the making of this shot.

Posted on Jun 30, 2015
