ALYSI | Website concept

Website redesign concept for the italian fashion brand ALYSI. The website has a modern and clean transitional interface. The user can easily find,look and buy new collections items and get the latest brand news through a intuitive and photography focused social room section.

Check the full project on behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/27544549/ALYSI-Website-concept?

Posted on Jun 30, 2015
