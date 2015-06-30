James Olstein

Illustrated Science 11

James Olstein
James Olstein
Hire Me
  • Save
Illustrated Science 11 lobster back to the future phldesign scientist science illustration illustratedscience
Download color palette

Today's Illustrated Science post about lobsters regenerating.

Eae888e4c7ea63ae69b90362fdef00c5
Rebound of
Illustrated Science 11
By James Olstein
James Olstein
James Olstein
Editorial Illustrator Paid work inquiries only.
Hire Me

More by James Olstein

View profile
    • Like