Lander Project

Medici Dynasty Show

Lander Project
Lander Project
  • Save
Medici Dynasty Show circle dynasty family medici logo tuscany firenze florence theatre show
Download color palette

Almost 300 years later, the last two heirs of the Medici Dynasty are brought back to life in a multimedia masterpiece of “infotainment,” that combines digital reproductions of the family’s extraordinary and invaluable artistic patrimony with live theatrical performances. The Show honors the memory of this legendary family and its artistic, scientific, cultural, and spiritual contributions both to the society of its time, and to society today, as it has served as a source of inspiration across the world.

http://medicidynasty.com/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2015
Lander Project
Lander Project

More by Lander Project

View profile
    • Like