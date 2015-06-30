Valentin Ciobanu

Dacia Field Trip

sea paris pisa london berlin art pixel photoshop gif animation car dacia
After thinking how wonderous this car might be and the fun adventures you could have with such a multilateral (whoa big fancy word) car, one must consider that, even though you'll ride day and night even with questionable fuel, you will have to admit that this will be your holidays in the mighty Dacia.

Like,Comments and critics are highly appreciated.

Posted on Jun 30, 2015
