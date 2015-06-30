nadrosia

Sketchnote Love Logo

nadrosia
nadrosia
  • Save
Sketchnote Love Logo pen lettering white black heart sketchnote sketchnotes logo
Download color palette

And that's the final logo for http://sketchnote-love.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2015
nadrosia
nadrosia

More by nadrosia

View profile
    • Like