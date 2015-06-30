Matthew Hirsch

Home Page Design

Matthew Hirsch
Matthew Hirsch
  • Save
Home Page Design grand rapids web design home page real estate michigan blue web
Download color palette

The photo of this home page design was rejected for an upcoming project.

Too bad, I liked that photo.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2015
Matthew Hirsch
Matthew Hirsch

More by Matthew Hirsch

View profile
    • Like