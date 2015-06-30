DonCarlos

“EVERYONE LOVES BASQUIAT”

DonCarlos
DonCarlos
  • Save
“EVERYONE LOVES BASQUIAT” tshirt doncarlos basquiat jeanmichel
Download color palette

This t-shirt and more are available now via http://www.thedoncarlos.com/ or by clicking this link – http://society6.com/doncarlos/basquiat-nsu_t-shirt#11=49&4=13

American Apparel Tri-Blend Jersey T-Shirts are made with 50% Polyester, 25% Cotton and 25% Rayon. Enjoy everything you love about the fit, feel and durability of a vintage T-shirt.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2015
DonCarlos
DonCarlos
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by DonCarlos

View profile
    • Like