“EVERYONE LOVES BASQUIAT”

This t-shirt and more are available now via http://www.thedoncarlos.com/ or by clicking this link – http://society6.com/doncarlos/basquiat-nsu_t-shirt#11=49&4=13

American Apparel Tri-Blend Jersey T-Shirts are made with 50% Polyester, 25% Cotton and 25% Rayon. Enjoy everything you love about the fit, feel and durability of a vintage T-shirt.