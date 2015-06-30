Jetpacks and Rollerskates

Occult Sketch

Jetpacks and Rollerskates
Jetpacks and Rollerskates
Hire Me
  • Save
Occult Sketch kitchener skull and crossbones fire wip dagger pentagram ink skull horror sketch occult illustration
Download color palette

I stop posting up sketch work a while ago but I having a damn good time recreating some of this occult imagery in my style. Thought you guys might dig it.

Jetpacks and Rollerskates
Jetpacks and Rollerskates
I'm Blake Stevenson. A UX/UI designer and illustrator.
Hire Me

More by Jetpacks and Rollerskates

View profile
    • Like