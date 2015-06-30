Tooty Fruity

Andrew Colin Beck

illustration sticker cup apple banana juice fruit
Juice cup sticker I designed with @wjitze and "Drip for Drip". Good times. Read about the dutch social responsibility campaign here: http://dripfordrip.bamseontwerpt.nl/portfolio/pers-vrijheid/
Posted on Jun 30, 2015
