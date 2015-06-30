Mike Meulstee

Motion Graphic Experiment

Mike Meulstee
Mike Meulstee
  • Save
Motion Graphic Experiment animated gif motion graphics experiment retro charlie chaplin badge gif
Download color palette

I've recently started practicing and learning how to make motion graphics. I'm still a super newb but this is #3 in my exercises. I still have a long way to go, but I'm determined!

See the video on Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2015
Mike Meulstee
Mike Meulstee

More by Mike Meulstee

View profile
    • Like