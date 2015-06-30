Jake Ivill

300615

Jake Ivill
Jake Ivill
  • Save
300615 overlay athletic sports track running modern inline design graphic design type design typography type
Download color palette

Track is a typeface inspired by the lines on a race track of that sport where you need to run proper fast, and hope your opponant isn't fast,
I'm rubbish at it.
It comes in three weights; Fast, Dead Fast & Dead Dead Fast.

See more of it here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/18699069/Track

Jake Ivill
Jake Ivill

More by Jake Ivill

View profile
    • Like