The Solar System

The Solar System new horizons nasa textbook cover retro ben stafford illustration sun pluto exploration space solar system planets
My Very Excellent Mother Just Served Us Nine Pizzas.

And yes, I did include Pluto. The spacecraft, New Horizons, may shed some light and help determine if it should become a planet again next month. Here's hoping!

@2x for some tiny details.

