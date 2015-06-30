Maki Myers

Peak WooCommerce Theme Dev

Maki Myers
Maki Myers
  • Save
Peak WooCommerce Theme Dev mobile commerce woocommerce website css html wp flat theme wordpress
Download color palette

Working on some new layouts for a new theme based on the "Crop" theme I posted yesterday. This ones a shot of the single WooCommerce product page. Bit of CSS going on to expand a few sections beyond their containers.

Full screenshot here http://cl.ly/image/060u020U0p25/o

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2015
Maki Myers
Maki Myers

More by Maki Myers

View profile
    • Like