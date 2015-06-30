HYPH Website

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
The website for my startup HYPH is now live.
HYPH is digital location guide which lets you check-in to locations via iBeacons. It aims to make your visits more exciting by keeping you on tracking about what's going on, showing you events and updates as well as offering you exclusive offers and freebies.
You can also see people who are around with you and connect with them.
Learn more here: www.hyph.me
More content and the iOS app will follow really soon. :)