Cincinnati Fashion Week

Cincinnati Fashion Week stationary logo mark business cards cincinnati fashion
This was a mark that I created back in 2011 for a small organization starting a fashion week in Cincinnati. They had a great couple of years but unfortunately I don't believe they made it past five.

Posted on Jun 30, 2015
