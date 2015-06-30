Kevin Mandeville
[Email] Dynamic Twitter Feed for #TEDC15 Launch

For the launch email of this year's The Email Design Conference, we created a live dynamic twitter feed right inside the email. We essentially used dynamic CSS for WebKit email clients and dynamic images for non-WebKit email clients. The interactivity was off the charts for this email - 750+ tweets about #TEDC15 in the first 24 hours! This is one of my favorite emails we've made here at Litmus to date. All credit to @atippins for the conference branding.

Read the blog post on how we built the email here.

View the full email here.

