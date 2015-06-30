Daniel James Diggle

Soon Come. Music. Collaboration.

Daniel James Diggle
Daniel James Diggle
  • Save
Soon Come. Music. Collaboration. ios icons collaboration music
Download color palette

A selection of icons from my forthcoming music collaboration app for iOS.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2015
Daniel James Diggle
Daniel James Diggle

More by Daniel James Diggle

View profile
    • Like