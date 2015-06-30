Jack Sisterhenm

Take a Tea-venture

Jack Sisterhenm
Jack Sisterhenm
  • Save
Take a Tea-venture lock up explore texture paint travel tea type stamp
Download color palette

Logo lock-up for a tea website I am working on.

Layout to follow soon.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2015
Jack Sisterhenm
Jack Sisterhenm

More by Jack Sisterhenm

View profile
    • Like