Luke Murphy

Hot Chip Print

Luke Murphy
Luke Murphy
Hire Me
  • Save
Hot Chip Print music illustration print
Download color palette

Need some advice... trying to decide whether I need the band name on these kind of prints? Idea is that I illustrate band names as a visual mnemonic...

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2015
Luke Murphy
Luke Murphy
design, illustrations and rude words
Hire Me

More by Luke Murphy

View profile
    • Like