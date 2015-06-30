Ted Sterchi

Newquay 2015 Identity

Ted Sterchi
Ted Sterchi
  • Save
Newquay 2015 Identity ocean pacific surf memphis 80s squigglevision squiggle 90s gif
Download color palette

Made this in my downtime at work, just a quick little identity for my company's surfing trip to Newquay! Tried to hearken back to 90s surf wear.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2015
Ted Sterchi
Ted Sterchi

More by Ted Sterchi

View profile
    • Like