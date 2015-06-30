Milo Studio

Bergen Beautiful Parallax psd photoshop themeforest html5 template business parallax free psd
We decided to upload a free file from our latest project on themeforest. We uploaded the first version of homepage in psd format. If you want to se how the project turn out in HTML5 version wit a beautiful Multi-Layer Parallax.

Check out this beautiful parallax here, click live preview: http://goo.gl/Jt0VSZ
*Homepage Version 1 FREE PSD: https://goo.gl/uxlHqC

*for use in your NON-COMERCIAL project.

Posted on Jun 30, 2015
