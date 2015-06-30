Rod Hunt

Multix Personal Utility Vehicle Cutaway for Advertising Campaign

Cutaway of the Multix used as part of the ad campaign.
Rod Hunt was commissioned by Wieden + Kennedy in New Delhi to illustrate the advertising campaign for the launch of the Multix, India’s First Personal Utility Vehicle by Eicher Polaris. The aim was to create a 'Multix World' that incorporated many key scenes for the usage of Multix; Family, Business and Power. As well as the main world illustration, Rod also illustrated multiple angles of the vehicle and it's accesories, as well as the elements for the animated films and website. The extensive cross media campaign includes print, poster, billboard, online, social media & TV. At the official Multix launch event on 18th June 2015 Rod's illustration was used across the stage set and for the AV introducing the vehicle.

See the full project here
http://www.rodhunt.com/110605/7046918/portfolio/multix-personal-utility-vehicle-advertising-campaign

Client: Eicher Polaris
Illustration: Rod Hunt
Agency: Wieden + Kennedy, New Delhi

