Hanna Jung

Deleting_AE Freebie

Hanna Jung
Hanna Jung
fun gif loading free ae freebie cool puppet aftereffect animation delete
I really like this "Shredder" shot and wanted to make it animated :)
I used the puppet effect to make shredded pieces more live. You can create a lot of different animation with the puppet effect. Enjoy the freebie. And thank you @Smena for the great shot!

deleting.aep
600 KB
DELETING.ai
1000 KB
Shredder
Rebound of
Shredder
By Smena
Posted on Jun 28, 2015
Hanna Jung
Hanna Jung

