Rising Sun

Rising Sun sun drawing perspective line simple white black city urban gif animation illustration
An animation no one asked for, using the Urban Mattress logo as the sun to illustrate their tagline "wake up to a better city."

The illustration was inspired by the work of Evan Hecox.

See more of my motion work on my site.

Posted on Jun 26, 2015
