Hello Dribbble!

Thank you so much Claire Paoletti! I owe you one for inviting me on Dribbble.

To celebrate my first shot, I have chosen Jesse.

Jesse is my wooden chair that I built when I was a design student few years back, it reminds me how I have begun in my product designer profession.

Jesse is an oak chair with a steel structure, created with the bending wood method for the back. Its elegant shape reminds us of the body and gives to Jesse a human soul.

I hope you appreciate this first shot, If you want to give me your feedback, you can drop me a line in the comments below!

Félix