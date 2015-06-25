Hello Dribbble!

Trending designs to inspire you
Thank you so much Claire Paoletti! I owe you one for inviting me on Dribbble.
To celebrate my first shot, I have chosen Jesse.
Jesse is my wooden chair that I built when I was a design student few years back, it reminds me how I have begun in my product designer profession.
Jesse is an oak chair with a steel structure, created with the bending wood method for the back. Its elegant shape reminds us of the body and gives to Jesse a human soul.
I hope you appreciate this first shot, If you want to give me your feedback, you can drop me a line in the comments below!
Félix