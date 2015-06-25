Style Guide WIP

Really diggin’ @Ronan Flynn-Curran's style guide for barricade.io, I put together an initial draft of something similar.

With our design decisions influenced by consistency and reusability, we spent time printing multiple variants of mockups to get an overlooking view of consistency between pages. This helped us identify elements that could be reused throughout the site. Using these key pieces, we built a set of guidelines - our style guide - to establish our consistent design and identity, which not only helps improve the speed and ease of implementation for our future designs, but also helps the workflow between the designers and developers. The style guide can also be applied to non-website specific designs, like build reports, newsletters, email templates, business cards, and sponsorship materials.

Attached are some of the key screens.