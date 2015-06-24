Dmitriy Zhadlun

Design Agency Infographics 2

portfolio vector presentation statistics pie corporate business infographic
Flat infographics project which help you present yourself or your business company.
-19 scenes
-1920×1080 px, 25 fps
-Universalized expression (works with any AE’s language)
Download - http://videohive.net/item/design-agency-infographics-2/11840848?ref=PerryCox

Posted on Jun 24, 2015
