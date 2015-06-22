Swift Prototype

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Inspired by @Meng To, I’m learning to prototype with Swift. Building this helped me better understand view (and table view) controllers and auto layout. The prototype demonstrates a primary user flow and some key screens as well as how they appear in different orientations and screen sizes. The GIF is a wee bit fast so attached are the screenshots.
Cheers to @Oisin Lavery for his advice on getting into Swift in the first place (: