erikjaydeleon
Capital One Design

Design Calisthenics

erikjaydeleon
Capital One Design
erikjaydeleon for Capital One Design
  • Save
Design Calisthenics circles poster geometry gif muscles creative animation calisthenics design
Download color palette

I created a graphic to illustrate Design Calisthenics- a creative program in Capital One. I imagine an abstract object that symbolize a pulsating/creative engine or a heart. Thanks to @bonniesampson

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2015
Capital One Design
Capital One Design

More by Capital One Design

View profile
    • Like