Immunize the mosquitoes 2

A mosquito infected with the bacteria called Wolbachia can't transmit the virus that causes dengue - a terrible disease that sickens tens of millions and kills tens of thousands. When female mosquitoes are infected with Wolbachia their eggs will have Wolbachia. When Wolbachia-free females mate with Wolbachia-infected males their eggs simply do not hatch. To combat dengue, researchers are now releasing Wolbachia-infected females into the wild where they mate and create dengue-proofed offspring.

