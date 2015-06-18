Immunize the mosquitoes 2

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
A mosquito infected with the bacteria called Wolbachia can't transmit the virus that causes dengue - a terrible disease that sickens tens of millions and kills tens of thousands. When female mosquitoes are infected with Wolbachia their eggs will have Wolbachia. When Wolbachia-free females mate with Wolbachia-infected males their eggs simply do not hatch. To combat dengue, researchers are now releasing Wolbachia-infected females into the wild where they mate and create dengue-proofed offspring.
http://www.scientificamerican.com/article/how-a-tiny-bacterium-called-wolbachia-could-defeat-dengue/