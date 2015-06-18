Jeffrey Smith
HQ

Wedding Packet Cover

Jeffrey Smith
HQ
Jeffrey Smith for HQ
Hire Us
  • Save
Wedding Packet Cover typography type flowers design magazine publication packet wedding
Download color palette

I designed a wedding packet a little while back for a family member. Fun project! Here's a shot of the cover.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2015
HQ
HQ
Hire Us

More by HQ

View profile
    • Like