Immunize the mosquitoes 1

Scientists are fighting dengue fever with the help of a common bacterium called Wolbachia. When a mosquito contracts dengue by biting a sick human, Wolbachia will stop the dengue virus from replicating inside the mosquito.
http://www.scientificamerican.com/article/how-a-tiny-bacterium-called-wolbachia-could-defeat-dengue/

Posted on Jun 18, 2015
