...and Smarter Than You Think. ::: Hand-Lettered Typography

...and Smarter Than You Think—A.A.Milne was a great writer yes he was, it was not all about Pooh corner, ha!—created on 3.3.15.

This hand-lettered composition is one of many from a daily fifteen-minute(ish) hand-lettering blog-project that I've been working on since January 1st, 2013 entitled Accidental-Typographer. Thank you for looking!