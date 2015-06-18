David J Short

It's Where You're Going ::: Hand-Lettered Typography

David J Short
David J Short
  • Save
It's Where You're Going ::: Hand-Lettered Typography lettering typography type paper graffiti illustrated type handwritten handletter hand-lettered hand lettering hand drawn typography custom typography
Download color palette

It Ain't Where You Come From, It's Where You're Going—a good respectable quote for any artist and designer no? Oui.—created on 3.2.15.

This hand-lettered composition is one of many from a daily fifteen-minute(ish) hand-lettering blog-project that I've been working on since January 1st, 2013 entitled Accidental-Typographer. Thank you for looking!

David J Short
David J Short
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by David J Short

View profile
    • Like