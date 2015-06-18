It's Where You're Going ::: Hand-Lettered Typography

It Ain't Where You Come From, It's Where You're Going—a good respectable quote for any artist and designer no? Oui.—created on 3.2.15.

This hand-lettered composition is one of many from a daily fifteen-minute(ish) hand-lettering blog-project that I've been working on since January 1st, 2013 entitled Accidental-Typographer. Thank you for looking!