Website Design | The Ocean Resort Residences

We're super excited to launch the new website for The Ocean Resort Residences by CONRAD. The overall look and feel of the website and brand was inspired by the property's Fort Lauderdale Beach location and the casual-luxe yachting lifestyle the city is known for. Check out the full site at http://www.theoceanfortlauderdale.com. We'd love to know what you think!