helium creative

Website Design | The Ocean Resort Residences

helium creative
helium creative
  • Save
Website Design | The Ocean Resort Residences responsive development web estate real resort branding graphic design website development website design web design
Download color palette

We're super excited to launch the new website for The Ocean Resort Residences by CONRAD. The overall look and feel of the website and brand was inspired by the property's Fort Lauderdale Beach location and the casual-luxe yachting lifestyle the city is known for. Check out the full site at http://www.theoceanfortlauderdale.com. We'd love to know what you think!

helium creative
helium creative

More by helium creative

View profile
    • Like