Planet Pawn Website & Mobile Design

I recently had the opportunity to work with a good buddy of mine who just recently opened his new pawn shop here in town. We built a simple site for his business - Built on Wordpress, with mobile versions. I also did some promotional designs for his coupon-circular, "home of the dollar movie", etc.
It was a fun project and I wanted to share it here.
- Anthony | Awaken