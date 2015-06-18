Mark Taylor

Baptism Sunday Church Bulletin Template

Baptism Sunday Church Bulletin Template is especially designed for Churches but can be used for many other events, the file is easy to edit and contains 5-One Click Color Options.

Details:
One 8.5x11 Bi-Fold Bulletin
Five One-Click Color Options
Organized Layers
Color Coded
CMYK / 300 Dpi /Bleed

