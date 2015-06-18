Finally I Roll Out

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello Dribbble!
My name is Daniel, i am a motion graphic designer and a passionate music lover. I come from the field of VJ Visuals,witch are stage visuals for concerts and dance shows. This gif is a part of my audio visual experiments. You can see such animations with music at my instagram or facebook:
Big thanks to @Mark Forge™ for the invite and pushing me to join this beautiful community.
You can follow my mostly every days animations at:
https://instagram.com/danielknightvisuals/
https://www.facebook.com/Daniel.KnightVisuals