Finally I Roll Out

Hello Dribbble!

My name is Daniel, i am a motion graphic designer and a passionate music lover. I come from the field of VJ Visuals,witch are stage visuals for concerts and dance shows. This gif is a part of my audio visual experiments. You can see such animations with music at my instagram or facebook:

Big thanks to @Mark Forge™ for the invite and pushing me to join this beautiful community.

You can follow my mostly every days animations at:

https://instagram.com/danielknightvisuals/

https://www.facebook.com/Daniel.KnightVisuals