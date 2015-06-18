Fred Sprinkle

Mean Voices - Interactive

Mean Voices - Interactive schizophrenic illustration phaser interactive animation
He had schizophrenia, he loved pho, he was our friend. Check out this interactive I've been developing to help tell his story.

http://www.meanvoices.com/story.html

Posted on Jun 18, 2015
