Cotton Candy Concept part.3

Photographs for a local contest inspired by the movies of the director Wes Anderson. His style contains symmetry, vintage characters and objects, pastel colours, unsual architecture, strange situations... The photos are taken in Ljubojno, an old village in Macedonia. The houses date back from the very beginning of the 20th century.
Model: Aneta Popova
More on: https://www.behance.net/gallery/26474181/WesFest